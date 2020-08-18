TROPICS: Tracking two tropical waves, which could develop into our next named storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! We’re tracking two areas of low pressure, which could become named storms soon.
First Alert Headlines:
- We're watching two tropical waves in the tropical Atlantic Basin (Invest 97L and Invest 98L).
- Both areas of low pressure have a high chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the coming days.
- There is no threat to the United States for now, but we'll need to watch them.
- The next names on the 2020 Atlantic Storm List are Laura and Marco.
First Alert Forecast:
Invest 97L is churning generally to the west over the Caribbean Sea.
The system is showing signs of some development and could become a tropical depression later this week or this weekend as it reaches the northwest Caribbean Sea.
Invest 98L continues to spin over the tropical Atlantic Ocean, generally east of the Lesser Antilles.
This tropical wave has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next day or so as it moves to the northwest.
Invest 98L could bypass the Caribbean, but that will all depend on the system's track.
It's too early to tell if either system will impact the United States.
