Senators Graham, Scott tell SC business leaders coronavirus relief package compromise is in the works

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce held a webinar with Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) and Senator Tim Scott (R-South Carolina) Tuesday morning.
Members were able to ask the senators a few questions ranging from the next phase in federal coronavirus relief, business liability protection and another round of Paycheck Protection Program loans.
Both men admit that Democrats and Republicans are far apart on certain issues. Senator Graham said there are at least three things that are holding up a comprehensive bill. He said the amount of money going towards unemployment benefits, relief for state and local governments and business liability protection.
Sen. Graham said, "We don't sue each other for the flu. When you reopen your business you have to do it with some sense and understanding that you won't be sued if you go back in business following the rules. We don't want to reward back actors."
According to Senator Scott, lawmakers could work on a smaller bill to address immediate needs if they can't come to a compromise on those issues. He said, "I think there will be an attempt in the next few days to come up with a 'skinny version' of a relief package. That would provide about $100 million for schools, it would provide another round of the PPP loans, as well as money for therapeutics and a vaccine."
Graham and Scott did not talk about issues with the United State Postal Service during the webinar.
South Carolina Chamber President and CEO Ted Pitts said their members have talked about impacts on voting here in South Carolina. But members have not reported issues with day to day operations. "From a general post office perspective, we haven't received any feedback from our members on what's going on," he said.
The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce said their next webinar will be with Congressman Joe Cunningham (D-South Carolina-1).
The US Senate returns to a regular session on September 8th.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.