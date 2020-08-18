Pair accused of trafficking heroin, meth around children

GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - Narcotics agents arrested a man and woman in Lexington County, accusing them of trafficking drugs and endangering children.
During a search warrant Aug. 12, officers went through a home in the 200 block of Bent Tree Circle. That’s off Fish Hatchery Road between Cayce and Gaston.
Deputies said they found meth, heroin, marijuana, several digital scales and three guns -- including a stolen gun.
Also in the home were children who had access to the drugs, agents said.
Derrick Johnson, 33, and Maritza Sanchez, 22, were arrested at the home.
They’re charged with trafficking heroin and meth, distribution of marijuana, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and three counts of unlawful conduct toward a child. Johnson is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
The pair were booked into the Lexington County Detention Center but have been released on bond.
