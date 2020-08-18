Mayor Benjamin: “It’s a shame that we are where we are” ahead of Columbia City Council discussing second curfew

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It was exactly five months ago that the city of Columbia’s first curfew went into effect. The measure was passed in an attempt to help combat the spread of the coronavirus not long after the outbreak hit the Palmetto State.
Tuesday, Aug. 18, Columbia City Council members have a virtual meeting planned where members will discuss enacting a second curfew among other actions to potentially help keep people safe amid the ongoing pandemic.
Also listed on that agenda as “discussion/action” items are ways to address: house parties or any public nuisance, mask violations and swimming pools or public areas at housing complexes.
The first citywide curfew went into effect back on March 18, requiring that people stay home between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. each day unless traveling to and from work or seeking health care. That measure ended in June.
During an SC Connected in Crisis Tele-Hall Monday night, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said we’re finally beginning to see a slight improvement in COVID-19 numbers, but also said it’s no time to celebrate.
“There’s no reason in the world that, again, the wealthiest, most advanced democratic nation in the world should be suffering the way that we’ve been suffering – 170,000 dead, over five million cases,” said Mayor Benjamin who also thinks, “It’s a shame that we are where we are – well over 100,000 cases in South Carolina, right now. We’re going to have to do the things that folks have told us from the very beginning.”
City leaders will consider what can be done next during Tuesday’s council meeting.
“We’re going to talk about a number of other policy prescriptions to try and really push people to do the things we should be doing. There are some things that ought not require laws but sometimes you’ve got to have them in place just to even protect us from ourselves,” said the mayor, while also pointing to measures already in place saying, “We have a mask ordinance that has been shown undeniably to help lead to the reduction in the number of cases.”
The mayor also mentioned that he’s really worried about fighting this pandemic at the same time as flu season and is hoping we can see an improvement in the number of cases before then.
Tuesday’s virtual Columbia City Council meeting begins at 2 p.m.
