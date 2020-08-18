First Alert Forecast: Get ready for more storms in the Midlands this week

We're also keeping an eye on two areas of low pressure in the tropics, which are showing signs of development. One of them, Invest 97-L, has about a 70% chance of developing into a named storm in the next five days. The other tropical wave, Invest 98-L, located southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, has about a 90% chance of developing into a named storm in the next five days. The next two names on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane list are Laura and Marco. We'll keep you posted.