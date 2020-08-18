First Alert Forecast: Get ready for more storms in the Midlands this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prepare for more showers and thunderstorms on the way.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers and storms are possible (30-40%). Some storms could produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. Lows will be in the 70s.
· With a front stalled near the area Wednesday through Friday, we’ll have periods of rain and storms in the Midlands. Rain chances are around 50-60%.
· Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Watch out for some flooding.
· High temperatures will be in the mid 80s Wednesday through Friday.
· A few more showers and storms are possible this weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
· We’re also watching activity in the tropics.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, a few scattered showers and thunderstorms here and there. We're not expecting rain all night though. Otherwise, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Some fog is possible overnight into Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the 70s.
With a front stalled near the Midlands for the rest of the work week, we'll need to watch for showers & storms.
So, as we move through your Wednesday, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers and storms are likely (40% chance). In fact, we could see a few showers in the morning, then again in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
More scattered rain and storms are likely Thursday and Friday. Rain chances are around 60%. Some of the rain could be heavy. Let's watch out for some flooding. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Your weekend will be a little unsettled with some storms around. Rain chances are around 40% Saturday, then down to 30% for Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
We're also keeping an eye on two areas of low pressure in the tropics, which are showing signs of development. One of them, Invest 97-L, has about a 70% chance of developing into a named storm in the next five days. The other tropical wave, Invest 98-L, located southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, has about a 90% chance of developing into a named storm in the next five days. The next two names on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane list are Laura and Marco. We'll keep you posted.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain/Storms (30-40%). Lows in the 70s.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Areas of Rain/Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s.
