First Alert Forecast: Chance of storms today, better chance Thursday & Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prepare for more showers and thunderstorms on the way.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A large trough in the jet stream aloft will hang out with us for the next couple of days bringing decent chances of rain and storms.
· Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Watch out for some flooding, especially Thursday night into Friday.
· High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s Wednesday through Friday.
· A few more showers and storms are possible this weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
· We’re also watching activity in the tropics.
First Alert Weather Story:
Expect a 40% chance of showers and storms throughout the day today as a large trough in the jet stream sinks further to the south. This causes enough uplift in the atmosphere to bring the chance of rain and partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Expect highs in the upper 80s.
The trough deepens and forms an upper level low over the mid south Thursday and Friday. This increases our chances of rain to 60% for both days. Expect some heavy rain at times, especially Thursday night into Friday morning. High temps are in the mid 80s with mostly cloudy skies.
The upper level low becomes cut-off from the jet stream on Saturday but still hangs out over Western Tennessee. This will continue a 40% chance of rain and storms Saturday. Morning lows are near 70 and highs reach the mid to upper 80s.
The upper level low moves north and the Bermuda high attempts to control our weather on Sunday. This lowers the chance of rain and storms to 30%, mainly your garden-variety pop up afternoon thunder is possible.
We’re also keeping an eye on two areas of low pressure in the tropics, which are showing signs of development. One of them, Invest 97-L, has about a 80% chance of developing into a named storm in the next five days. The other tropical wave, Invest 98-L, located southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, has about a 90% chance of developing into a named storm in the next five days. The next two names on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane list are Laura and Marco. There’s also a tropical wave just off the coast of Africa that has a 20% chance of developing in the next 5 days. We’ll keep you posted.
Today: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Areas of Rain/Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs near 90.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s.
