Dominion Energy wants to increase rates for first time in 8 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dominion Energy has requested a rate hike that the company says is the first in eight years.
The proposed increase is 7.75% for electric customers.
A typical customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity a month would see a bill increase of $9.68 per month on average, according to the company. That would make their bill about $131.99 each month.
While the rate increase has been requested, it would not go into effect until March 2021, if it’s approved. A public hearing on the request is planned for January 2021.
“The company’s need to increase rates at this time reflects the continued investment in assets and operating resources required to serve an expanding customer base; maintain the safety, reliability and efficiency of its system;and meet increasingly stringent reliability, security and environmental requirements,” Dominion said in a news release.
Dominion says since its last rate increase, the company has invested $3.2 billion in projects as follows:
- more than $2.1 billion in expansions and improvement to its electric transmission and distribution system
- approximately $878 million in upgrades and environmental controls for its electric generation stations
- about $198 million in technology and equipment to better serve its customers and enhance system security
The proposed rate increase is smaller than it could have been, Dominion says, because it has reduced operating costs by more than $45 million a year since the January 2019 merger.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.