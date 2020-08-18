C.J. Spiller joins Clemson football staff

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, right, and running back C. J. Spiller, left, holds up their trophy after beating Kentucky 21-13 in the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2009, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (Source: Mark Humphrey)
By TigerNet Staff | August 18, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT - Updated August 18 at 6:58 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TigerNet) - Soon-to-be Clemson Hall of Fame inductee C.J. Spiller will now be there more often to pass on his knowledge to Clemson’s running back group.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney announced that Spiller is joining his coaching staff as a graduate intern.

“He’s going to get his Master’s in athletic leadership and we’re just excited about having that guy,” Swinney said, who said Spiller approached him about wanting to get into coaching this week.

