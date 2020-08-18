C.J. Spiller joins Clemson football staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TigerNet) - Soon-to-be Clemson Hall of Fame inductee C.J. Spiller will now be there more often to pass on his knowledge to Clemson’s running back group.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney announced that Spiller is joining his coaching staff as a graduate intern.
“He’s going to get his Master’s in athletic leadership and we’re just excited about having that guy,” Swinney said, who said Spiller approached him about wanting to get into coaching this week.
