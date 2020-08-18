COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Chris Joseph joined WIS in May 2020. He grew up in Chapel Hill, North Carolina and was born in the suburbs of Philadelphia. He comes from WAFF, the NBC affiliate in Huntsville, Alabama.
Chris earned Broadcast Journalism and Political Science degrees from the University of Missouri. During his time in Columbia, Missouri, he interned at the CBS News National Desk in New York City.
Chris is an investigative reporter who wants to represent those without a voice. He won the Alabama Broadcaster’s Association Judge’s Award for Investigative Reporting.
When he’s not on the job, he loves to watch sports (Go Eagles, Tar Heels, and Tigers!), read, and go on runs.
Got an idea? Email him at Chris.Joseph@wistv.com.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.