After early August flooding, some Columbia apartment complex residents looking for answers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Aug. 6, rain caused flooding in the Ashland Commons apartment complex.
Some residents said the flooding was just the beginning of their issues.
Yoshi and Paige Mosley lived in one of the flooded apartments with their daughter.
WIS visited the apartment on Tuesday. The carpet had been pulled up, and the Mosley’s belongings were scattered on the floor next to the trash.
They said the contractor’s the complex hired had disrespected their property, leaving food, trash, and even a saw laying about.
Paige said management hasn't been helpful, and unable to provide a timeline for their return.
"We've talked to them about it. We actually called them this morning, trying to talk to them, seeing if we could figure something out, and they acted like they didn't even know who we were this morning," she said.
Paige said they're staying with family, but the complex has not offered any rent credits.
A few buildings over, resident Mike Zimovan echoed Mosley's concern with management's communication. His apartment was also flooded, but the restoration appeared to be farther along.
However, his appliances were disconnected and covered in dust particles.
"Whether they're toxic or not, I would like the place tested. I have respiratory issues, this would just compound those," he said.
He said the apartment is not livable, and also said the complex had not offered rental credits or provided a timeline.
Zimovan said he would like to see reparations.
"I just want to be made whole, just make this whole incident right," he said.
Zimovan said the apartment complex had paid for a week in a hotel but refused to cover anything more.
While he said he had not been offered rental credits, he said his rent check for August had not been cashed.
Mosley said the complex asked if her family was staying elsewhere, but did not offer a hotel.
DLH Properties, Inc. owns the Ashland Commons complex.
Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President Brett Wimer said rental credits were offered to all residents affected by the flooding. He said they would go toward September’s rent.
He also said the company offered to pay for other living accommodations until the renovations are complete, and is unsure why Zimovan's stay at the hotel ended.
"I'm very sorry that this happened, obviously this is an act of God. We responded as quickly as we could have. If you have any concerns or questions, I can assure you that I'm very aware of this, our management team is," he said.
He said the complex is at the mercy of the contractor's timetable and the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed supply chains that would help repair the apartments.
“I can tell you that they’ve been working each and every day. Our management team has been instructed to give consistent updates on when they’ll be finished,” he said.
Wimer said he will be looking into the claims of poor communication and the trash in the apartments personally.
He said any discussion of reparations would be on a case-by-case basis.
He was unable to give a timeline for when the renovations would be complete but encouraged residents to reach out to his office about further issues.
