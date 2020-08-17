12-year-old boy among suspects charged with attempted murder after Newberry Co. shooting

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Four people including a 12-year-old boy have been arrested and charged after bullets were fired at a Newberry County home last week.
Officials said the shooting happened on August 14 on Duckett Avenue in Whitmire. Authorities said the home and the vehicle in the yard were shot, but no one inside the home was injured during the incident.
Residents provided deputies with a description of a black Scion XB and a possible tag number. Nearly 30 minutes later, Newberry Police found the vehicle on Caldwell and Adams streets and performed a traffic stop. When officers searched the vehicle, they found an AK-47 and ammunition, which matched the type used in the shooting at the home in Whitmire.
Investigators later determined the shots were fired from the vehicle by the 12-year-old boy while three other people were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting.
Authorities believe the shooting stemmed from a retaliation over a property dispute and claims that items were stolen.
The following individuals have been charged:
- Lamar Ali Flores, 17 - breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature
- Mya Leanna Flores, 19 - eight counts of attempted murder, breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature
- Kanage Aione Wise, 19 - eight counts of attempted murder, breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature
The 12-year-old, who has not been identified because he is under the age of 18, has also been charged with eight counts of attempted murder and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature.
Officials added Lamar Flores will be charged as an adult and has been waived up to the Court of General Sessions.
The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and the Whitmire Police Department are continuing to investigate this shooting.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.