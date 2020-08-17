Winning lottery ticket worth $150K sold in Greenwood, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’ve purchased lottery tickets in Greenwood or Orangeburg recently, you may want to find them.
According to officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery, a winning Powerball ticket was sold in each of these cities.
The ticket sold in Greenwood at the E Z Trip on Highway 72 is worth $150,000. The $50,000 ticket sold in Orangeburg was purchased at Gaz-Bah #14 on Chestnut Street.
Officials said both tickets matched four white-ball numbers and the red Powerball number. However, the player in Greenwood bought the PowerPlay for an additional $1 to triple their winnings.
Here are the winning ticket numbers from Saturday’s drawing:
S.C. Education Lottery officials said more than 9,100 players hold winning tickets for prizes ranging from $4 to $150,000 following Saturday’s drawing.
Players will have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.
For more information on claiming your prize, visit this link.
