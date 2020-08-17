Students return to Lexington School District 4

“Our decision to reopen Monday was based on the needs and situations of our students, families and staff,” Lexington Four Superintendent Dr. Robert Maddox shares. “There is definitely not a “one size fits all” solution, and other districts have been going through similar processes for their schools and communities. We need to meet the guidelines and recommendations set forth by the South Carolina Department of Education, DHEC, and the CDC, and we also want to ensure that what we have in place is best for our community. We did this through staff, parent and student surveys, consultations with federal and state agencies, and months of preparation and planning to provide students the opportunity to learn in a safe and healthy environment.”