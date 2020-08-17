South Carolina Democrats say the state earned its ‘prominent’ role in party convention

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The presidential race hits a new level Monday night, and South Carolina is in the spotlight.
Congressman James Clyburn (D-South Carolina) secured a time slot in prime time to help kick-off the four-day event. He will be on the same lineup as big names within the party like former First Lady Michelle Obama and Sen. Bernie Sanders.
The chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party called Clyburn's prominence in the event an "homage" to the role the Palmetto State played in the nominated process.
"If it wasn't for South Carolina there wouldn't be a Biden-Harris ticket right now. We are excited and fortunate we were able to meet all the candidates in South Carolina," Robertson said.
Rep. Clyburn endorsed Joe Biden days before the South Carolina Democratic Primary and his endorsement is viewed as pivotal to Biden’s win in South Carolina. The former VP’s first-place finish in the heavily-Black state was his first victory after underwhelming performances in earlier nominating contests.
"When the particular balance of power rested in South Carolina, and that balance of power was overwhelmingly in the hands of African Americans, Jim Clyburn was the obvious person to take that leadership role and he did it, he did it in a magnificent way," said former national Democratic Party Chair Don Fowler.
Fowler and his wife Carol also served as chairs of the South Carolina Democratic party. They said South Carolina is usually recognized by the national party because of it's early spot in the nomination, but Monday night is more than what has been done in previous years.
"Not to this extent. Not in prime time," Carol Fowler said about Clyburn's speaking role. "South Carolina Democrats, particularly Congressmen Clyburn, deserve a night in the spotlight," she said.
Don Fowler was CEO of the party's convention in Atlanta in 1988.
He says an all-virtual convention as has to been done this year because of COVID-19, is less effective than a live, four-day event.
"It just does not have the characteristics. The criteria to maximize appeal that a traditional convention does," he said.
Carol Fowler said to expect a lot of quick, shareable clips from the convention to be circulated around social media, as the party's way of getting the message out to people who didn't watch the convention live.
But for state Senator Marlon Kimpson (D-Charleston), an early Biden supporter, this year’s convention will be a change for him to make his mark on a national stage.
Kimpson was invited to give a speech on Tuesday night of the convention, as one of the party's "rising stars."
He said it will be quick and South Carolina-centric.
However, the challenge for him and all South Carolina Democrats running for office comes after the convention wraps.
“What we have to do is we have to take Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ message and boil that down to what it means for the mainstream voters of South Carolina,” he said.
