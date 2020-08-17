Seven SC counties downgraded to medium COVID-19 activity, DHEC officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In the latest disease activity map released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the state now has seven counties that have been downgraded to medium disease activity, according to officials.
Lexington County is the lone Midlands count among the seven to see a downgrade in this category.
According to DHEC, Lexington County has reported 546 new cases in the last two weeks and 271 within the last week. In total, Lexington County has reported 5,235 cases dating back to March 4.
Here’s a look at the other six counties who were downgraded to medium activity:
- Greenville
- Horry
- Marion
- Oconee
- Pickens
- Spartanburg
Since the week of July 12, South Carolina has seen its number of cases decrease each week. During the week of July 12, there were 15,159 COVID-19 cases reported. On the week of August 9, officials reported 5,873.
On Monday, the state reported 451 new COVID-19 cases.
