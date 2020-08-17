Seven SC counties downgraded to medium COVID-19 activity, DHEC officials say

According to DHEC, seven counties have been downgraded to medium COVID-19 disease activity (Source: WIS)
By Emery Glover | August 17, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT - Updated August 17 at 6:41 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In the latest disease activity map released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the state now has seven counties that have been downgraded to medium disease activity, according to officials.

Lexington County is the lone Midlands count among the seven to see a downgrade in this category.

According to DHEC, Lexington County has reported 546 new cases in the last two weeks and 271 within the last week. In total, Lexington County has reported 5,235 cases dating back to March 4.

Here’s a look at the other six counties who were downgraded to medium activity:

  • Greenville
  • Horry
  • Marion
  • Oconee
  • Pickens
  • Spartanburg

Since the week of July 12, South Carolina has seen its number of cases decrease each week. During the week of July 12, there were 15,159 COVID-19 cases reported. On the week of August 9, officials reported 5,873.

Observed and Projected Cases by Week 08-17-2020
Observed and Projected Cases by Week 08-17-2020 (Source: SCDHEC)

On Monday, the state reported 451 new COVID-19 cases.

