SEC releases full conference-only schedule for 2020 season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The wait is over.
The Southeastern Conference has released the full conference-only schedule for the 2020 football season.
South Carolina learned its season opener will take place on Sept. 26 at home against the Tennessee Volunteers on Monday afternoon.
The remainder of the team’s schedule was released at 7 p.m. by the SEC.
On October 3, the Gamecocks will travel to Gainesville to face Florida for their first road contest of the year.
On Oct. 10, Carolina heads to Nashville to face Vanderbilt.
Will Muschamp and company return home on October 17 to host Auburn. This is the first of two opponents that were added to South Carolina’s schedule after the schedule was modified by the SEC.
Carolina heads west on October 24 to face the defending national champions LSU in Baton Rouge.
In the first five games, South Carolina takes on three teams ranked among the 15 in the Coaches’ Poll.
After a week off, South Carolina returns to action on November 7. That’s when the Gamecocks will battle Texas A&M at Williams-Brice Stadium
Carolina takes another trip west on Nov. 14. This time, the Gamecocks head to Ole Miss. This is the second game that was added to the Gamecocks’ schedule by the SEC.
On Nov. 21, Missouri comes to Williams-Brice Stadium. One week later, the Gamecocks may not have their Palmetto rivalry on Nov. 28, but there will still be a rivalry game played. Carolina will host Georgia on Thanksgiving weekend.
South Carolina finishes the regular season on the road in Lexington to take on Kentucky on December 5.
In total, Carolina’s schedule features five games against ranked opponents in the Coaches’ Poll.
The times for each game will be announced at a later date.
