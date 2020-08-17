SCHP: Columbia man killed, baby injured after car crashes into pond in Elgin

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle collision that left a man dead and a baby injured near the intersection of Bowen and Watson Streets in Kershaw County.
Kershaw County EMS and fire were sent to the scene around 3:54 p.m. Sunday. Officials say that a 2003 Volkswagen was traveling west on Bowen Street when it veered off the road and hit a fire hydrant. It then overturned and landed in a pond in the Elgin area.
Officials say that the Volkswagen was found upside down and fully submerged in the pond when they arrived.
A deputy and fireman with Kershaw County first pulled a 1-year-old baby from the car, followed by a 27-year-old male. The male driver was later identified as Bernard Eric Taylor of Columbia and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The baby was taken by EMS to Kershaw Health and later flown to Prisma Health in Richland County with life threatening injuries.
There is no update on the baby at this time.
Taylor was wearing a seat belt and the baby was in an approved car seat when the accident occurred.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.