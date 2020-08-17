SC man broke into WWE star’s home after stalking her on social media for years, sheriff says

LUTZ, FLA. (WYFF) - A South Carolina man was arrested Sunday and is accused of breaking into the Florida home of a World Wrestling Entertainment star with plans to hold her hostage, according to authorities.
Phillip A. Thomas II, 24, traveled from South Carolina to Lutz, Florida on Sunday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
Records show Thomas is from Berkeley County, South Carolina.
According to WFLA, Thomas is accused of stalking WWE star Sonya Deville for the past few years on social media.
Deville tweeted about the situation on Sunday night. See her tweet below.
Detectives said Thomas parked his car in a nearby church parking lot and walked to Deville's home, where he cut a hole in a patio screen and remained there for several hours, watching and listening through the windows.
They said after Deville went to bed, Thomas entered the home through a back sliding glass door, which activated the home alarm and woke up Deville.
Deputies said when Deville spotted the suspect on the property, she and another person in the home got away from the house in a car and called 911.
When deputies got to the house, they say they found Thomas inside with a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape, mace and other personal items.
"Our deputies are unveiling the suspect's disturbing obsession with this homeowner who he had never met, but stalked on social media for years," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "It's frightening to think of all the ways this incident could have played out had the home alarm not gone off and alerted the homeowner of an intruder. Our deputies arrived within minutes and arrested this man who was clearly on a mission to inflict harm."
Thomas is charged with aggravated stalking, armed burglary of a dwelling, attempted armed kidnapping, and criminal mischief.
