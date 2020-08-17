RCSD: Man wanted in connection with catalytic converter thefts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man believed to be connected to the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles
Markeyvicis Jones, 22, is wanted on charges of breaking into motor vehicles and injury to property to obtain precious metals.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred on February 14 on the 100 block of Calvin Drive.
The owner of Car Doctors notified deputies that when he opened his business and employees discovered that the catalytic converters had been cut off of nine vehicles.
Anyone with information about Jones’ whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
