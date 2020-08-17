Muschamp: Racial accusations against Bobo ‘completely absurd’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TheBigSpur.com) - South Carolina Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp spoke in firm opposition to the story that accused Mike Bobo of making racially insensitive comments during his tenure as head coach at Colorado State.
Earlier this month, The Coloradoan’s Miles Blumhardt interviewed several sources, including a backup punter, Brandon Summer, who compared Bobo’s staff to an “angry-white-man society.”
Among the accusations, Bobo and his defensive coordinator, John Jancek, were said to have directed the term “boy” at Black players. Muschamp called the claims “completely absurd,” during an interview on Monday.
“I’ve known Mike since 1993,” Muschamp said. “He doesn’t have a racist bone in his body. That’s really all I’ll comment on at this time. I look forward to commenting (more), but I don’t want to give the article any more credibility, because it doesn’t deserve any.”
South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner said last week that an investigation was ongoing.
“We live in a world if you hear a rumor you check it out,” Tanner said over the airwaves of 107.5 The Game. “You don’t discount anything. I have great respect for Mike Bobo as a person. Some things that were said were disparaging in many ways, but you still have to do an inquiry. That has begun. I’ve had an opportunity to visit with him and a couple other of our staff members. I’ll do a report back to our president and see where we go with it. Those things we don’t take lightly, but I have great respect for Mike Bobo. I’ve heard from a number of student-athletes in a positive way.”
After the story was published, Bobo received support from several former players, parents of players and colleagues he got to know during his tenure as Colorado State’s head coach, which spanned 2015-19. Folks Bobo crossed paths with at Georgia also voiced their support, including former quarterback D.J. Shockley.
“Just know (Bobo) was a great coach,” Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup wrote. “Don’t have a bad thing to say about the man. He cared for his players and made sure we were the best we could be on and off the field. I’m rockin’ with ya coach always.”
South Carolina wide receivers coach Joe Cox, an assistant at Colorado State under Bobo, was named in the story written by The Coloradoan, though he wasn’t accused of anything deemed racially insensitive. Cox, of course, played quarterback at Georgia under Bobo’s. tutelage.
“I have known Coach Bobo since I was 15 years old,” Cox tweeted. “I knew him throughout recruitment, played for him for 5 years, coached for him for 5 years at CSU, vacationed with his family, he knows my wife, my child, my family.
“And it is absurd that his character is under any sort of scrutiny from anyone that knows him. If some of the things mentioned in this article were true, I would have had a serious problem with it. Other coaches would have had a serious problem with it. He is one of the reasons I chose to coach, and I feel disrespected for him. I have, and will always want to be involved with any program he is a part of.”
