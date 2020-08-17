Midlands private schools see enrollment spike as students return for in-person instruction

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For many parents, it’s decision time on what learning option they will choose for their children this Fall.
The Department of Education reported that 17 school districts will welcome students back face to face 5 days a week, 48 school districts opted for a hybrid system, and 14 school districts will start virtually. However, some parents who are looking for 5 days a week option are turning to private schools.
The South Carolina Independent School Association said some areas across the state are seeing a drop in enrollment in their private schools, but that many private schools in the midlands are seeing more applications than ever.
Some private schools are saying they are completely full, with many students still on a waiting list. The Head of School for Northside Christian Academy in Lexington County said they are one of those schools. Scott Crede, the Head of School, said the school is getting ready to open it’s doors 5 days a week on September 8th and more students will be walking through the doors than ever before.
“This is our 10th year anniversary and each year we’ve experienced good growth, but nothing like 158 new families,” Crede said.
Crede said they have about 500 students now enrolled. He said the high school has a few open spots, but the lower school is completely full with a waiting list.
“Some parents are coming because they don’t like the two day a week model so they are coming here 5 days a week,” Crede said. “Some parents are saying their child plays sports, and we are moving forward with all of our athletic programs, but most parents are saying this has been in the back of their mind, maybe the pandemic took them over the edge to come to a Christian school, but there has been a lot of reasons.
The South Carolina Independent Schools Association said Northside Christian Academy isn’t the only school experiencing higher enrollment.
“It looks like the midlands area schools are up about 5% overall right now,” Spender Jordan, the executive director of the South Carolina Independent School Association, said.
However, Jordan said this isn’t the case everywhere, with private schools along the I-95 corridor and in the PeeDee region facing the largest drops.
“What we have seen overall is about a 5 to 6 percent decrease in enrollment from last year to this year,” Jordan said.
Orangeburg Prep Head of School LaDan Brown said they fall within that category of a 5-6% enrollment drop. She said it’s a mixture of financial reasons, as well as other concerns.
“They were not comfortable putting their kids back in school, so they are choosing to home school and many of those have told us they will be back next year,” Brown said.
Both Orangeburg Prep and Northside Christian said they are ready to welcome both returning and new students to their socially distanced classrooms. Further, Crede said that with their influx in enrollment they’ve also hired 15 new teachers this year.
Jordan said that of the 125 schools in the association, about 115 are going back 5 days a week in person in the next few weeks.
