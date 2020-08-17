Lane closure on South Church Street due to construction at Icehouse Amphitheater in Lexington

LEXINGTON S.C. (WIS) - From Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, the right lane of South Church Street between Main Street and Maiden Lane will be closed due to construction at the Icehouse Amphitheater in Lexington.
This lane closure will begin at 7 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. Officials say that the lane may not be closed each day or for those hours exactly.
Lexington Police ask that drivers be alert for possible traffic congestion in the area as lanes merge around the construction area.
