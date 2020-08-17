First Alert Forecast: Tracking scattered rain and storms in the Midlands this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more rain and storms for your work week.
First Alert Weather Headlines: · Tonight, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers and storms are possible (40%). Some storms could produce gusty winds and frequent lightning. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
· A few storms are in your forecast for Tuesday (30%). Highs in the upper 80s. · With a front stalled near the area Wednesday through Friday, we'll have periods of rain and storms in the Midlands. Rain chances are around 50-60%.
· High temperatures will be in the mid 80s Wednesday through Friday.
· A few more showers and storms are possible this weekend. Highs will be in the mid 80s. · We're also watching activity in the tropics.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, a frontal system will move in the area, giving way to a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could produce gusty winds and frequent lightning. Rain chances are around 40%. Otherwise, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 70s.
On Tuesday, we're expecting a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly by afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 30%. Otherwise, we'll see a good deal of clouds. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
A front will stall near the Midlands for the rest of the work week, giving way to a few showers and storms.
So, as we move through your Wednesday, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers and storms are likely (50% chance). Highs will be in the mid 80s.
More scattered rain and storms are likely Thursday and Friday. Rain chances are around 60%. Some of the rain could be heavy. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Your weekend will be a little unsettled with some storms around. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
We're also keeping an eye on two areas of low pressure in the tropics, which could show some signs of development. One of them, Invest 97-L, has about a 50% chance of developing into a named storm in the next five days. The other tropical wave southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, has about a 60% chance of developing into a named storm in the next five days. We'll keep you posted.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain/Storms (40%). Lows in the 70s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Areas of Rain/Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the mid/upper 80s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s.
