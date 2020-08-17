First Alert Forecast: Few storms today, better chance for the rest of the week

A very large trough in the jet stream sinks southward into southern Texas and the southern Gulf. This puts us on the side of the trough that usually has a good amount of uplift causing rain. The trough sits over the region Wednesday through Saturday bringing a 50-60% chance of rain and thunder each day. Expect lows in the low 70s and highs in the mid to upper 80s, below average for this time of year (usually around 90-91). Saturday’s chance of rain looks a little lower with a 40% shot.