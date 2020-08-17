First Alert Forecast: Few storms today, better chance for the rest of the week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We have a few storms today, but it’ll be more active Wednesday-Saturday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A shortwave will bring a chance of storms to the east of Columbia today.
· A large trough in the jet stream will sit over the region Wednesday through Saturday bringing a 50-60% chance of storms.
· Will the pattern break by Sunday? There’s a chance that the Bermuda high clears us up a little.
· There’s 2 systems in the tropics we are keeping our eyes on!
First Alert Weather Story:
Highs today will be in the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. A shortwave trough, will be just to our east. It’s the same wave that brought the storms last night. Since it has moved east a little our chance of rain moves east as well. We still have a 30% chance of some storms by the afternoon, but most of the activity looks to be east of Columbia.
A very large trough in the jet stream sinks southward into southern Texas and the southern Gulf. This puts us on the side of the trough that usually has a good amount of uplift causing rain. The trough sits over the region Wednesday through Saturday bringing a 50-60% chance of rain and thunder each day. Expect lows in the low 70s and highs in the mid to upper 80s, below average for this time of year (usually around 90-91). Saturday’s chance of rain looks a little lower with a 40% shot.
The Bermuda high builds back in for Sunday and helps clear us up. Although we cannot rule out a 30% chance of some afternoon thunder. Morning lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the upper 80s.
We’re also keeping an eye on two areas of low pressure in the tropics, which could show some signs of development. One of them, Invest 97-L, has about a 60% chance of developing into a named storm in the next five days. The other tropical wave, Invest 98-L, located southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, has about a 90% chance of developing into a named storm in the next five days. We’ll keep you posted.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Areas of Rain/Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of afternoon Storms (30%). Highs in the mid/upper 80s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 80s.
