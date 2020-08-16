Over 3,000 gallons of fuel spilled at Plum Island wastewater treatment plant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Coast Guard has said over 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel has been spilled at a wastewater plant in Charleston Saturday.
Officials say two oil drums had a mechanical failure in which one drum pumped too much fuel into the second, causing it to overflow. Reportedly, 80% of the spill went straight into the marsh next to the plant. HEPACO vacuum trucks are on the scene to assist in removing the fuel from the marsh, according to the coast guard.
The Coast Guard and SC DHEC are on scene.
A spokesperson for Charleston Water System says they will be investigating the spill to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
