Man wanted for drive-by shooting in Lexington, 1 arrested

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are looking for a suspect accused in a drive-by shooting that happened in Lexington at the beginning of August, while one person has already been arrested.
The shooting happened August 2 on Blue Lake Lane, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. That’s in a subdivision off Augusta Highway.
Deputies say two men in a car opened fire on two people standing outside a home.
One victim was shot in the lower body and was rushed to the hospital. He is expected to be OK, deputies said.
The sheriff said the shooting happened after a dispute over money.
One man, Colen Simms, 19, has been arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
He’s being held in the Lexington County Detention Center. A judge has denied him bond.
Deputies are still looking for Luther Harris, who is wanted for two counts of attempted murder.
“We want to hear from anybody who knows where he might be,” Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Crime Stoppers is always anonymous and it’s the best way to share that information with us.”
Anyone with information should call 888-274-6372 or use the Crime Stoppers app to submit a tip. If that tip leads to an arrest the person who gave it could get a cash reward.
