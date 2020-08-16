First Alert Forecast - Lower temperatures and higher storm chances in the coming days.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-Sunday will feature more clouds and a lower chance of storms
-Daytime highs will stay below 90 for the next several days
-Storm chance will increase as a front gets closer
-We are watching two new tropical waves and Josephine
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
A cold front has shifted east of the area. The storm chance will be slightly lower because the front will sit to the east of the viewing area. Rain chances will decrease to 20% for your Sunday.
A secondary cold front will move through the upstate Monday, that will increase the storm chances in the Midlands just slightly for the first day of the workweek. Storm chances will go up to 40%. Expect widely scattered showers and storms. The storms will feature tropical like downpours, lightning and gusty winds.
The bright spot in the forecast will be in the temperature department. The entire 10 day forecast features daytime highs below 90°.
We are just 37 days away from the official start of Fall 2020.
TROPICAL UPDATE
Tropical Storm Josephine is now north of Puerto Rico the current movement is to the WNW at 15mph and the winds area sustained at 40mph. The forecast shows a slow weakening of the system as it curves back out into the Atlantic over the next few days.
Kyle was a tropical system for a few days and formed in the Northern Atlantic near the New England states. It has now weakened and the Hurricane Center is not longer issuing advisories on Kyle.
Additionally, We are watching two tropical waves that have moves off the African coast. They do not have a good chance of development at this point, but we will continue to watch them over the next few days.
