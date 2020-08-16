First Alert Forecast - Cooler week ahead with a decent rain chance each day.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are staying cool this week and our chances of rain increase as we head past Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-Storm chance will increase this afternoon as a shortwave approaches.
-Another shortwave moves in Tuesday bringing a 40% chance of afternoon.
-Large trough Wednesday through Friday will keep us cool with a decent chance of rain and thunder.
-2 systems in tropics with around a 50-60% chance of tropical formation within the next 5 days.
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
We have a small shortwave move in for both Monday and Tuesday. A shortwave is just an area that causes uplift in the upper levels of the atmosphere, it usually leads to some thunderstorm activity this time of year. Expect a 40% chance for this afternoon and also tomorrow afternoon as we have 2 separate waves moving through.
Wednesday through Friday we have a large trough in the jet stream. This will keep our temps cooler with mid to upper 80s, where we should be in the low 90s this time of year. The large trough also increases our chances of rain to 50-60% for each day.
Saturday and Sunday the Bermuda High pressure system moves over the region and calms our weather down. There’s still a 30% chance of some pop up storms by the afternoon. Morning lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the mid to upper 80s.
TROPICAL UPDATE
There are two tropical waves we are tracking. The wave closest to us is about 400 miles east of the Windward Islands. It has a 50% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days. Models have it moving into the gulf as of now, but that is subject to change.
The other wave is in the far eastern Tropical Atlantic. It has a 60% chance of tropical development.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.