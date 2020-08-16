City of Columbia considers enforcing second coronavirus related curfew

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the City of Columbia is considering enacting a second coronavirus related curfew.
This decision comes nearly seven months after the first curfew was enforced to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Mayor Steve Benjamin says the curfew will be on the agenda Tuesday when city council meets.
“I have been discussing the possibility of a curfew with staff and fully expect to discuss it with council on Tuesday. The details have not yet been finalized,” Benjamin said.
The previous curfew was passed in March and imposed travel restrictions for some parts of the city.
That order ended in June.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.