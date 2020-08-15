Woman who gouged out her own eyes rediscovers faith, finds new vision

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - Two years ago, Kaylee Muthart found herself in a hospital bed, shortly after she was stretchered from the scene where she gouged out her own eyes. Two years later, she’s found faith and new vision.
Kaylee spoke with WYFF News 4 the same week she received new eyes, 2 1/2 years later. She said a bad experience with meth forced her to take out her own eyes. She remembered fending off several paramedics who stretchered her from the South Main Chapel and Mercy Center.
"It was like a helpless feeling, knowing that I didn't know what was going on around me," Kaylee said. "But I've always been a fighter."
Kaylee received national fame and attention after the incident. But since then, she said she has rediscovered her faith, accepting the Holy Spirit and reading her Bible often. She credited God for saving her life that day.
"I think in a way God saved me," Kaylee said. "I might have lost my sight but he saved me from death, because he knew if I kept my sight I'd be dead today. It's just amazing, the journey I've gone through going blind. I'd say I'm happier blind than I ever was sighted."
Kaylee said her boyfriend, Alexander George, along with her mother had been her biggest support system over the last couple of years. George, who Kaylee started dating at the beginning of the year, helps her get around. The two share chores around the house, and Kaylee said muscle memory has helped her adjust since she went blind.
Kaylee received new eyes this week, and George described the reaction when Kaylee got back what she called "a part of herself."
"We picked out the eye color, and it was perfectly matched," George said. "It was like looking into her real eyes. It really truly melted my heart. She was so happy."
Kaylee can't physically see with her new eyes, but she can move them and blink thanks to surgery. The aspiring musician also hopes to become a motivational speaker one day. For now, she's focused on getting her associate's degree, pursuing guide dog schooling, and writing about her journey in a book.
“It was a life-changing event, but it doesn’t define who I am,” Kaylee said. “My blindness does not define who I am. I’m so much more than that. Yes, drugs are addicting, but life is beautiful, and that feels better than any drug I’ve ever used. The fact I’ve had family, support, love – love is stronger than any of it.”
Copyright 2020 WYFF. All rights reserved.