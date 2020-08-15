Teen arrested for armed robbery in Lexington

Police say the robbery started in the Cedarcrest Village shopping center on East Main Street in Lexington. (Source: LPD)
By Evan Coughlin | August 15, 2020 at 12:57 AM EDT - Updated August 15 at 12:57 AM

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) – A suspect has been arrested after an armed robbery and negotiation with police in Lexington on Friday.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Cedarcrest Apartments on East Main Street.

Police say the robbery started in the nearby Cedarcrest Village shopping center..

Lexington Police say when they arrived, they were met by a man who said someone stole his cellphone at gunpoint.

Officers say the suspect was arrested after a K-9 tracked him to the nearby Cedarcrest Village Apartments.

Police called the stolen phone, which the suspect answered, and negotiations eventually led to his arrest.

LPD says the suspect is a 15-year-old male. His name is being withheld because of his age.

He has been transported to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice where he awaits a court hearing.

The case will then be forwarded to the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office Family Court for prosecution.

