Teen arrested for armed robbery in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) – A suspect has been arrested after an armed robbery and negotiation with police in Lexington on Friday.
It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Cedarcrest Apartments on East Main Street.
Police say the robbery started in the nearby Cedarcrest Village shopping center..
Lexington Police say when they arrived, they were met by a man who said someone stole his cellphone at gunpoint.
Officers say the suspect was arrested after a K-9 tracked him to the nearby Cedarcrest Village Apartments.
Police called the stolen phone, which the suspect answered, and negotiations eventually led to his arrest.
LPD says the suspect is a 15-year-old male. His name is being withheld because of his age.
He has been transported to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice where he awaits a court hearing.
The case will then be forwarded to the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office Family Court for prosecution.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.