Pelion Police searching for IGA burglary suspect

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Pelion Police Department is asking for community assistance to help identify a man believed to be involved in a burglary.
Officials say the incident occurred at the Shumpert’s IGA on August 13 at 4 a.m.
The suspect was seen leaving the store in a purplish/blue minivan.
Photos of the van and the suspect can be found below.
Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect please contact Inspector John Rebolj or Officer Glenn at (803) 894-2510 or jrebolj@pelion.sc.gov.
