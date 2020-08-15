OSCO searching for 43-year-old man reported missing

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance to help locate a man reported missing earlier this week.
"This individual was reported to us as missing on Saturday but he's been missing a few days," the sheriff said. "If you have any information on this man, please contact the sheriff's office immediately."
Rubio-Flores, 43, was last seen on August 11 around 10:30 p.m. at an I-95 rest area near Santee in Orangeburg County.
Officials say Flores walked off from acquaintances at the northbound I-95 rest area. The acquaintances say they were traveling north when Flores went missing.
Flores is described as a Hispanic male with blue eyes. He is 5′4 and weighs around 140 pounds with a thin build.
Flores was last seen wearing black jeans and a black T-shirt.
If anyone has any information on Flores’s whereabouts is urged to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.