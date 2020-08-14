Woman charged with murder of man in Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A woman now faces charges in the death of a man who was shot in Columbia on Thursday.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Thursday on Bonner Avenue, which is off North Beltline Boulevard near Two Notch Road.
A man was found outside with a gunshot wound to his upper body and rushed to the hospital, officers said. He died from his injuries a short time later.
The coroner identified the victim as 45-year-old Tivo Lee.
Cars in the area were towed from the scene and numerous shell casings were found on the ground.
Friday morning, police announced they arrested Michaelynn Lewis and charged her with murder.
Authorities said they would release more information later in the day. This story will be updated.
