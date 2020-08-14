9/11 ‘Tribute in Light’ won’t illuminate the skies this year due to COVID-19 concerns

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WYFF) - The yearly ‘Tribute in Light’ that commemorates the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks will not take place this year due to concerns over the coronavirus, the 9/11 Memorial and Museum said Thursday.
"This incredibly difficult decision was reached in consultation with our partners after concluding the health risks during the pandemic were far too great for the large crew required to produce the annual Tribute in Light," the museum said in a post on its website.
The museum hopes to resume the tribute for the 20th anniversary next year.
