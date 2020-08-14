Police: Woman pushed child out of way before being hit, killed by truck in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman died after she was hit by a truck while saving a child’s life in northwest Charlotte Thursday night, according to police.
The woman, identified as 51-year-old Lydia Morales Garcia was struck by the car around 8:30 p.m. on Oakdale Road near the I-485 Inner Loop. She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.
The family told WBTV that Garcia was watching the children on Thursday when the child ran off to chase a ball.
Police said the child chased a ball that went into the street, and Garcia raced to push the child out of the way. Garcia was then struck by the Silverado. The child was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons. Police say the child was about 3 years old.
There’s only a few homes on Oakdale Road, but a neighbor next door says her death was a shock to them all.
“It’s horrible. It’s a horrible experience. It’s horrible for a family to endure any kind of loss like that. I feel very very sorry for them. My heart goes out to them,” neighbor Gina Sirhan said.
Garcia’s family says just two months ago, she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and spent weeks in the hospital recovering. Her family thought they were going to lose her then, and then just weeks later this crash happens. They say it’s a reminder of how random life can be.
The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical bills from her COVID treatment and funeral costs.
The incident is under investigation by CMPD but said the driver remained on scene and they don’t believe alcohol or speed was a factor in the crash.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.