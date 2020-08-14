NC trooper struck by car on I-485 transported to Georgia to resume recovery process

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper who was seriously injured when he was run over by a car on I-485 just over a month ago continues to make major strides in his recovery.
Trooper Adolfo Lopez-Alcedo has been relocated to the Shephard Center in Atlanta to resume rehabilitation and his path to recovery.
Trooper Lopez-Alcedo was near the scene where five people were killed in a wreck the night before when a car struck him the morning of July 4 on the outer loop of Interstate 485 at West W.T. Harris Boulevard. The trooper was taken to the hospital in “very critical condition.”
State troopers say Lopez-Alcedo was transported on Friday from Atrium Health’s CMC to Wilson Air Center, where he then boarded a medical aircraft awaiting his arrival.
Members of the NC State Highway Patrol, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office escorted the trooper to the airport.
Once the aircraft touched down at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in Georgia, Lopez-Alcedo was met by members from the Georgia State Patrol who provided an escort to the Shephard Center.
“While we celebrate this next phase of recovery, I encourage each of you to keep Adolfo, his wife Jennifer, and the entire Lopez-Alcedo family in your thoughts and prayers,” said Colonel Glenn M. McNeill, Jr., with the NC Highway Patrol. “We must never cease in supporting Adolfo as he will forever be a member of the Patrol family.”
On Thursday, state trooper Ray Pierce told WBTV that Trooper Adolfo-Lopez is making milestones in his recovery process.
Trooper Lopez-Alcedo can now stand for brief periods of time and has feeling in his extremities, according to Pierce.
Just 10 days ago, on August 3, those close to Lopez-Alcedo’s said the trooper “is getting better and stronger everyday.”
“He is playing thumb wars with his wife. He is pointing to pictures of his family and identifying who they are. Blowing kisses, counting with his fingers, waving, moving his hands and feet on command. He also was able to march and pivot in place,” an update on the trooper’s GoFundMe page read. “God is performing miracles everyday!!! He continues to fight for a full recovery.”
Now, the trooper will take his next steps toward recovery.
The trooper has been practicing breathing work to strengthen his muscles.
Previously, North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Ray Pierce said Lopez-Alcedo was “still in a slow recovery process” and that “each day he is making improvements, small steps.”
According to the GoFundMe created for Lopez-Alcedo family, Lopez-Alcedo still has a long fight ahead of him.
“He has suffered significant injuries to his body and brain, the extent of which have not been fully diagnosed, the GoFundMe said. “His recovery will take months or even years, will require countless medical appointments and unknown expenses for this amazing family.”
Troy Douglas Edmiston was charged with felony Move Over Violation in the crash that injured Lopez-Alcedo.
The State Highway Patrol set up a team of troopers to solely focus on patrolling I-485 for speeding, which they say is the major factor when it comes to crashes on highways.
Trooper Lopez-Alcedo was in the process of shutting down I-485 so that the Highway Patrol’s Reconstruction Team could relaunch some drones to get aerial photographs of the road, Pierce told WBTV News.
He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
“The trooper had made it to Exit 21,” Pierce said. “He started slowing traffic down. He exited his patrol vehicle, was in the process of shutting down lanes of travel when his vehicle was struck by a motor vehicle. His patrol vehicle then struck him at a high rate of speed.”
Trooper Lopez-Alcedo is assigned to Troop H, District 5 (Mecklenburg County) and is a two-year veteran of the State Highway Patrol. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol Collision Reconstruction Unit is conducting the investigation.
“Our Patrol family is hurting with the devastating news of Trooper Lopez’s injury, his family needs our prayers for what is undoubtedly an uphill fight,” said Col. Glenn M. McNeill, Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “We will stand alongside our brother and his precious family in the hours and days to come and maintain hope that there will be a full recovery for this devoted public servant.”
Five people were killed, including four members of a Belmont family, in a series of crashes on Interstate 485 on July 3 started by a driver speeding at over 100 mph, authorities said.
A Go Fund Me has been created to help the family with medical costs. You can donate here.
