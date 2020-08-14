RCSD, CPD announce more arrests related to violence after May protest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott and Police Chief Skip Holbrook announced more arrests related to violence that erupted after protests in Columbia in May.
Friday morning they announced 12 more people have been arrested and they are looking for three others.
A total of 95 people have been arrested.
This story will be updated.
