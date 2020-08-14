RCSD, CPD announce more arrests related to violence after May protest

RCSD, CPD announce more arrests related to violence after May protest
Protests in downtown Columbia began peacefully but ended in violence on Saturday, May 30, 2020. (Source: Joel Shell)
By Laurel Mallory | August 14, 2020 at 11:46 AM EDT - Updated August 14 at 12:41 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott and Police Chief Skip Holbrook announced more arrests related to violence that erupted after protests in Columbia in May.

Friday morning they announced 12 more people have been arrested and they are looking for three others.

A total of 95 people have been arrested.

RCSD, CPD announce more protest arrests

LIVE: More arrests have been made related to violence that erupted after protests in Columbia in May. MORE >> https://bit.ly/2E80d1G Get the earliest breaking news alerts on your phone with the WIS 10 News app >> http://bit.ly/2Zz44uF

Posted by WIS TV on Friday, August 14, 2020

This story will be updated.

RELATED STORIES

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.