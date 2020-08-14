Furry Friends Fridays: Meet Angus the kitten

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Angus! He is a domestic medium-hair kitten with two white tusks on the back of his head.
He is cute, playful, well-mannered and in need of a good home!
For more information, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.
Be sure to tune in every Friday morning on WIS News 10 Sunrise for “Furry Friends Fridays!”
Via SKYPE, we’ll talk with a knowledgeable staff member at Pawmetto Lifeline about shelter operations and feature many more lovable and ready-to-be-adopted pets like Angus!
