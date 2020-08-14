Furry Friends Fridays: Meet Angus the kitten

By Leland Pinder | August 14, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT - Updated August 14 at 3:53 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Angus! He is a domestic medium-hair kitten with two white tusks on the back of his head.

He is cute, playful, well-mannered and in need of a good home!

For more information, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.

View adoptable pets online by clicking or tapping here.

Be sure to tune in every Friday morning on WIS News 10 Sunrise for “Furry Friends Fridays!”

Via SKYPE, we’ll talk with a knowledgeable staff member at Pawmetto Lifeline about shelter operations and feature many more lovable and ready-to-be-adopted pets like Angus!

