FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Josephine churns over the Atlantic Ocean. Also Invest 96-L forms over NC Coast.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Josephine an Tropical Wave Inves 96-L
- Josephine is over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean, posing no threat to land at this time.
- The system also does not pose a threat to the U.S. for now.
- Josephine could strengthen a bit more on its track to the northwest.
- Tropical Wave Invest 96-L is just off the coast of North Carolina.
- It will push off to sea.
At 8 a.m. Friday, the storm had sustained winds at 40 mph. It was moving west-northwest at 17 mph. The pressure was 1006 mb.
At this time, Josephine does not pose a threat to land as it moves generally to the northwest over the open waters of the tropical Atlantic Ocean.
The storm could strengthen a bit before it encounters more dry air and some wind shear over the next few days.
FUN FACT: Josephine is the earliest 10th tropical storm of record in the Atlantic, with the last earliest tenth storm being Tropical Storm Jose on August 22, 2005.
There’s also a low pressure system near the North Carolina coast that could form into a tropical system. It’s called INVEST 96-L for now and has winds at 30mph. As you can see from the model run below it is expected to push out to sea throughout the week posing no threat to the United States.
