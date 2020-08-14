First Alert Forecast: Tracking storms for part of your weekend, also watching the tropics closely

We're keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Josephine in the tropical Atlantic Ocean. The system is expected to strengthen a bit as it moves northwest before encountering dry air and some wind shear. At this time, the system poses no threat to the U.S., but we'll keep an eye on it. We're also watching Tropical Storm Kyle, which developed Friday afternoon in the northwest Atlantic Ocean. The storm will continue moving eastward over the next several days away from the U.S. East Coast.