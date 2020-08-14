First Alert Forecast: Tracking storms for part of your weekend, also watching the tropics closely

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more showers and storms in the Midlands for part of your weekend. Also, we’re tracking Josephine and Kyle in the tropics.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers and storms are possible (40-50%). Patchy fog is possible overnight. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
· Get ready for a few more scattered showers Saturday. Rain chances are about 60% for now.
· Any storms that develop could produce heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. Also, watch out for some localized flooding.
· Storms are also possible Sunday. Lower storm chances are posted for Monday. Highs will be in the lower 90s.
· Storms are likely almost every day next week. Highs will be in the 80s.
· We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics with Josephine and Kyle.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Rain chances are around 40-50%. Otherwise, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Some patchy fog is possible overnight. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
We're not expecting a washout for your weekend, but a few showers and storms are in your forecast.
On Saturday, prepare for some scattered showers and storms, especially by afternoon and evening (60% chance). Some of the rain could be heavy. Watch out for localized flooding. Gusty winds are also possible. We haven't issued an Alert Day just yet, but we'll keep you posted. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.
On Sunday and Monday, rain chances are around 20-30% for now. Highs will be in the low 90s.
Storms are possible almost every day next week. In fact, rain chances are up to 60% by Wednesday. Highs will be in the 80s for most of the week.
We're keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Josephine in the tropical Atlantic Ocean. The system is expected to strengthen a bit as it moves northwest before encountering dry air and some wind shear. At this time, the system poses no threat to the U.S., but we'll keep an eye on it. We're also watching Tropical Storm Kyle, which developed Friday afternoon in the northwest Atlantic Ocean. The storm will continue moving eastward over the next several days away from the U.S. East Coast.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain/Storms (40-50%). Lows in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.