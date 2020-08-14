Deputies looking for driver of suspicious vehicle accused of trying to lure children

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are looking for a driver accused of trying to lure children into his car in Richland County.
It was reported around noon Thursday, when deputies were called to a home on Fox Cove Court after a family says their children were approached while riding their bikes.
Deputies say a 6-year-old and 13-year-old were playing outside when the man asked if they wanted “new lights” for their bikes. He told the kids to meet him further down the road.
Thankfully, the children instead quickly went home.
Fox Cove Court is off Summit Ridge Drive near Lake Carolina in northeast Richland County.
A similar incident happened in a neighborhood in Lexington County involving the same vehicle, deputies said.
In that case, a 7-year-old was playing outside around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday when a man pulled up and tried to lure the child into his vehicle.
The vehicle, pictured above, looks like a Chevy HHR.
Anyone who can identify the vehicle or driver should submit a tip online through crimesc.com.
