CPD: Parents arrested after 6-year-old shot himself and they didn’t seek care

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police say two adults face charges after a 6-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in a home in north Columbia -- and they didn’t rush the child to the hospital.
The shooting happened Wednesday at a house on Alida Street, the Columbia Police Department said.
However, it was not reported until police got a tip the next day and investigated what happened.
Thursday night, EMS did rush the child to the hospital and the little boy has since been placed in emergency protective custody.
Officers believe the child found a loaded 9mm handgun in the home Wednesday and accidentally shot himself in the right calf muscle, according to preliminary findings.
The little boy’s injuries were not life-threatening, but adults in the home did not seek medical attention for the child, officers said.
At the time the shooting happened, investigators believe the oldest person in the home was a 14-year-old who didn’t witness the shooting.
Officers say after the shooting, they believe the child’s stepfather gave the gun to a friend.
The child’s mother, Krystal Cato, and stepfather, Kartell Kershaw, face charges in the shooting.
Cato and Kershaw, who are both 37-years-old, are charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.
They are being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
