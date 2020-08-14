CDC data shows more people are dying in SC than in a usual year

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - As of August 14, the Department of Health and Environmental Control reports more than 2,100 people have died in South Carolina from COVID-19.
CDC data shows the death toll from the pandemic could be higher.
The agency is monitoring “excess deaths,” or the number of deaths above what is considered average for a certain time frame. On its dashboard for that metric, the CDC states its data is incomplete.
Since February 1, the CDC estimates there have been 2,170 to 3,794 excess deaths in South Carolina.
These deaths are attributable to all causes, including COVID-19.
The most recent week of data the CDC has published is for the week of August 1.
It estimates, in a normal year, the state would see 936 deaths that week.
The CDC also estimates that 1,117 people died from non-COVID-19 causes that week.
When COVID-19 is factored in, the number of deaths rises to 1,303.
The CDC data states a series of diseases are killing South Carolina residents at higher rates since February, including diabetes, Alzheimer’s and heart disease, among others.
Alzheimer’s and dementia lead all disease, accounting for an estimated 553 deaths in the state.
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said her county is seeing a rise in deaths year over year.
She provided WIS with statistics from Jan. 1 through August 14. It doesn't account for individuals who die after spending more than 24 hours in a hospital.
She said her department does traditionally see more deaths each year due to population growth, but this year’s jump in the numbers is not usual.
“Depression is up, opioid use by people who have never even used drugs -- we’ve had overdoses by people who are not your regular drug users,” she said.
She said the rise in deaths is straining her department.
“To handle the death rate we’re having right now, I would need probably at least three or four more full-time people,” Fisher said. “Our people are just stretched to the max. We’re doing all that we can do, every hour of every day.”
She said she attributes the rise in deaths to the consequences of the pandemic, including isolation and job loss as factors that have led to drug abuse and suicide.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.