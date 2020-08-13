79-year-old man arrested for possessing, distributing child sexual abuse material

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 79-year-old Columbia man has been arrested by law enforcement officials on Thursday, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
Investigators said Thos Gates distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material.
Gates has been charged one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and four counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The charges are punishable by up to 10 years in prison for each count.
