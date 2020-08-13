Students return to classrooms at Lexington Three for optional orientation week

"Well, it was a no-brainer for me. I'm from the get-go, I'm 100 percent for coming back. I chose to not live in fear," she said. "I know it's real and I know there's risk, but I think our mindset determines how others around us react and I think if we're panicked, we're going to cause the parents to be panicked or the kids. So faith over fear is what I said."