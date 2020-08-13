SoCon postpones fall conference competition

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Southern Conference became the latest to postpone the fall season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement, the SoCon announced the league will not have fall conference competition due to health and safety concerns. They are however allowing each sport to play in non conference games if they want to.
The move is similar to the Big South’s decision on Wednesday to allow their football teams to play 4 non conference games. But the SoCon will allow each of the affected sports, football, men’s and women’s cross country and soccer and volleyball, to play as long as it’s not against league opponents.
“This decision was made with extensive evaluation and conversation,” Southern Conference Commissioner Jim Schaus said in the statement. “Ultimately, we felt it necessary to ensure the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff. This decision was also supported by the conference’s medical advisory committee. “I am greatly saddened to not be able to conduct our fall conference competition. We know what this means to our student-athletes, coaches, staff and loyal fans, but safety must come first. We are still hopeful that we can have these sports successfully compete in the spring. We will continue to daily monitor the COVID-19 situation in order to make prudent and necessary decisions regarding athletic practice and competition in the future.”
According to the release, Practice and competition for some sports that have their championships in the winter/spring but traditionally have fall practice and competitions (men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s lacrosse, baseball, softball and rifle) will be determined by each institution.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.