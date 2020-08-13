Meeting with Molly: State Superintendent Spearman answers teachers top questions on tele-town hall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More than 3,000 educators had the opportunity to take their questions and concerns directly to State Superintendent Molly Spearman.
“We wanna hear your thoughts ideas and any questions that you may have,” said a moderator.
Spearman participated in the tele-town hall hosted by the Palmetto State Teachers Association and the South Carolina Education Association.
“Hi, Superintendent Spearman! thanks for taking my question. Is there anything coming out of the state related to where virtual or remote teaching should take place?” asked one educator.
Teachers also asked about a number of issues including masks on school buses and in classrooms.
Spearman did what she could to try and ease their concerns.
“Facemasks will be required on school buses in South Carolina and in our school facilities,” said Spearman.
A kindergarten teacher asked how she is expected to balance both online and in-person learning. Spearman offered this advice.
“I would work very, very closely with you principal at school and keep them posted on how that’s going,” explained Spearman. “They will need to work with you and evaluate as we move through the first few weeks of school.”
Teachers also pressed Spearman about what to do if their school does not follow DHEC guidelines. The state’s top education leader responded saying her department will deal with those claims.
“For sure. Anything with procedures, cleaning of the building, if you think it’s not being handled properly, that’s a place where you can let us know,” added Spearman.
Many of the educators on the call made it clear they are worried about the countless unknowns that come with teaching during a global pandemic, but Spearman said her department is doing everything they can to make sure everyone feels safe in school this year.
“I know we all have anxieties,” said Spearman, “but I just hope and pray that with all the safety efforts that we are taking that you can feel comfortable coming back with a small population.”
