Man killed in early-morning shooting in Columbia

Police have detained a woman for questioning

Man killed in early-morning shooting in Columbia
It happened on Bonner Avenue, off North Beltline near Two Notch, around 1 a.m. Thursday. (Source: WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff | August 13, 2020 at 6:12 AM EDT - Updated August 13 at 2:00 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man has died after an early-morning shooting in Columbia on Thursday.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Bonner Avenue, which is off North Beltline Boulevard near Two Notch Road.

A man was found outside with a gunshot wound to his upper body and rushed to the hospital, officers said. He has since died from his injuries.

The coroner identified the victim as 45-year-old Tivo Lee.

Cars in the area were towed from the scene and numerous shell casings were found on the ground.

Police say they have detained a woman for questioning, but they have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information on this crime should call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.