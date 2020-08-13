Man killed in early-morning shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man has died after an early-morning shooting in Columbia on Thursday.
It happened around 1 a.m. on Bonner Avenue, which is off North Beltline Boulevard near Two Notch Road.
A man was found outside with a gunshot wound to his upper body and rushed to the hospital, officers said. He has since died from his injuries.
The coroner identified the victim as 45-year-old Tivo Lee.
Cars in the area were towed from the scene and numerous shell casings were found on the ground.
Police say they have detained a woman for questioning, but they have not made any arrests.
Anyone with information on this crime should call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
