Man dies in crash near Fort Jackson, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A single-car collision has claimed the life of a 29-year-old man, according to officials.
The Columbia Police Department said the crash happened at Twin Lakes and Newell roads around 8 a.m. on August 7.
Witnesses told officers a Lincoln Town Car appeared to be speeding and veering in and out of traffic on Leesburg Road. Moments later, officials said the car was found by a witness after it crashed and caught fire on Twin Lakes Road at a gate to Fort Jackson.
After the witness called 911, the Columbia Fire Department arrived on the scene and took the driver out of the car.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office identified the driver who died as Joshua Jenkins.
